Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 60.9% from the February 13th total of 11,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRON. Light Sky Macro LP bought a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $7,341,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $4,973,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $4,878,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $4,639,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $4,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.89% of the company’s stock.

FRON stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.74. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,889. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.72. Frontier Acquisition has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.78.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

