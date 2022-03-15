FTAC Hera Acquisition (NASDAQ:HERA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 36,797 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 131,659 shares.The stock last traded at $9.74 and had previously closed at $9.74.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75.

Get FTAC Hera Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.