FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Franco-Nevada Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Franco-Nevada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.28 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.37.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FNV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James set a $174.00 price target on Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.83.

NYSE FNV opened at $153.45 on Monday. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $120.77 and a fifty-two week high of $168.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.23. The stock has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.63.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 56.44%. The company had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 107.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

