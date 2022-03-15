FY2022 EPS Estimates for Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Lifted by Raymond James

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Evertz Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.

ET stock opened at C$14.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 21.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$13.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Evertz Technologies has a 1 year low of C$12.25 and a 1 year high of C$15.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Evertz Technologies’s payout ratio is 106.04%.

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

