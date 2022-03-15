FY2023 EPS Estimates for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report issued on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.58. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 13.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share.
Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $7.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 5.61.
In other news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $81,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 38.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 41.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 278,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 81,126 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 2.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,053,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after acquiring an additional 26,592 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth about $445,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 22.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 748,006 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 135,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth about $1,691,000. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Centennial Resource Development (Get Rating)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
