FY2023 EPS Estimates for Illumina, Inc. Decreased by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Illumina in a research note issued on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the life sciences company will post earnings of $5.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.44. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $419.25.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $306.11 on Monday. Illumina has a 1-year low of $303.15 and a 1-year high of $526.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of 60.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.89.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.29, for a total transaction of $122,453.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,222 shares of company stock worth $501,159 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $532,645,000. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth about $328,613,000. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,801,023,000 after purchasing an additional 705,288 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Illumina by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 643,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $260,969,000 after purchasing an additional 472,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $1,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

