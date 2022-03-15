G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMVD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMVD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200,100 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the February 13th total of 304,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GMVD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.81. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,285. G Medical Innovations has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $6.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMVD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in G Medical Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of G Medical Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in G Medical Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in G Medical Innovations by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of mobile and e-health solutions and monitoring service platforms. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment includes the development, manufacture and marketing of trans-telephonic and wireless diagnostic equipment for the medical industry and consumer market.

