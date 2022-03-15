Galantas Gold (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.43

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and traded as high as $0.46. Galantas Gold shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 28,315 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.37.
About Galantas Gold (OTCMKTS:GALKF)
