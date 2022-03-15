GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 15.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:GNT opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.31. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $6.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 28.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 16,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 17.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 43,255 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 11,373 shares during the period.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.