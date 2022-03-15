GAMEE Hits Market Capitalization of $14.25 Million (GMEE)

GAMEE (GMEE) traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last seven days, GAMEE has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. GAMEE has a total market cap of $14.25 million and approximately $6.75 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMEE coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GAMEE Coin Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,570,165 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

Buying and Selling GAMEE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

