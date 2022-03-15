GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Trading Up 16.4%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 16.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.69 and last traded at $24.47. Approximately 104,755 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,799,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GDS shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GDS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Get GDS alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of GDS by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,176,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,960 shares during the last quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of GDS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd now owns 2,743,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in shares of GDS by 12.4% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,646,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,833,000 after purchasing an additional 291,901 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in GDS by 188.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in GDS by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,830,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,323,000 after acquiring an additional 41,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.