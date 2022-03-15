GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Trading Up 16.4%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 16.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.69 and last traded at $24.47. Approximately 104,755 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,799,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.02.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GDS shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GDS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.03.
GDS Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDS)
GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.
