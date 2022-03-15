Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $11.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genasys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.05 million and the highest is $12.50 million. Genasys posted sales of $11.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Genasys will report full-year sales of $53.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.50 million to $53.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $63.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Genasys had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Genasys in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genasys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:GNSS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.78. The company had a trading volume of 304 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,514. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.34. Genasys has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $8.10.

In related news, Director Laura Clague sold 13,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $43,068.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNSS. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Genasys by 12.1% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 255,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 27,505 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Genasys by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,927,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,982,000 after acquiring an additional 149,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Genasys by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 155,200 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genasys in the 3rd quarter worth $493,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genasys in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

