General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.710-$3.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.35. 209,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,802,630. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95. The firm has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Mills will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.89.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

