General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Benchmark

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GM. Citigroup increased their target price on General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered General Motors from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.52.

NYSE:GM opened at $40.83 on Friday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.81 and a 200-day moving average of $54.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,149. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 21.6% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 50.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 9.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

