General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,992 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in General Motors were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GM. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 50.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 603.4% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,149. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.52.

GM opened at $40.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.21. General Motors has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

