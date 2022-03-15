Generation Development Group Limited (ASX:GDG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01

Generation Development Group Limited (ASX:GDG – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 198.95 and a quick ratio of 198.95.
