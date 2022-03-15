Generation Development Group Limited (ASX:GDG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01

Generation Development Group Limited (ASX:GDG – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 198.95 and a quick ratio of 198.95.

About Generation Development Group (Get Rating)

Generation Development Group Limited manages and markets life insurance and life investment products and services to the retail sector in Australia. It offers investment bond product solutions; and administration services, including unit pricing, fund valuation, investment and fund accounting, fund administration, and business registry.

