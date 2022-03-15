Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GENI. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genius Sports from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.23.

GENI opened at $4.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $848.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.89. Genius Sports has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $25.18.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $84.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.72 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 62.96% and a negative net margin of 225.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Genius Sports by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 709,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 130,469 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the third quarter worth approximately $1,441,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Genius Sports by 12.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the third quarter worth approximately $2,543,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Genius Sports by 7.1% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

