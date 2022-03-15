Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GENI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genius Sports from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised Genius Sports to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Genius Sports from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.23.

Shares of NYSE GENI opened at $4.26 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.89. The company has a market cap of $848.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.94. Genius Sports has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $25.18.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $84.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.72 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 62.96% and a negative net margin of 225.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 17,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 13,108 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 279.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after buying an additional 475,799 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

