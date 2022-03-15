Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Upgraded to Overweight by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRFGet Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:CMPRF opened at $0.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62. Gentera has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $0.80.

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers demand and time deposits; money market products; business, commercial, and consumer loans; and residential mortgages. The company also provides insurance and savings products, means of payment, transactional channels, and remittance payment services.

