Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Upgraded to Overweight by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:CMPRF opened at $0.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62. Gentera has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $0.80.
About Gentera (Get Rating)
