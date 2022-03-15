Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) by 90.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Geron were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Geron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,511,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,951,000 after purchasing an additional 191,723 shares in the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Geron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,854,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Geron by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,591,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 413,994 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Geron by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,155,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 133,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Geron by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,181,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 115,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ GERN opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Geron Co. has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $325.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.04.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday.
Geron Company Profile (Get Rating)
Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.
