Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) by 90.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Geron were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Geron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,511,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,951,000 after purchasing an additional 191,723 shares in the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Geron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,854,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Geron by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,591,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 413,994 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Geron by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,155,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 133,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Geron by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,181,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 115,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Geron alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GERN opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Geron Co. has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $325.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Geron had a negative net margin of 8,335.39% and a negative return on equity of 70.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday.

Geron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.