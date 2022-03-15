Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Monday, April 11th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Shares of GIL opened at C$47.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$49.97. The stock has a market cap of C$8.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of C$36.95 and a one year high of C$55.13.

A number of research firms recently commented on GIL. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.22.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

