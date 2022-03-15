Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Position Raised by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD opened at $58.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.32 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.12.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 57.61%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.76.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

