Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 556,400 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the February 13th total of 776,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 321,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 2.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 40,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 8.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of Gladstone Land stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.71. 409,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,255. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -123.06, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.62. Gladstone Land has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $36.66.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Land will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.0453 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -186.20%.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

