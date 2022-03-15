Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) Short Interest Up 54.4% in February

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 86,000 shares, an increase of 54.4% from the February 13th total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of NYSE CO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.76. The company had a trading volume of 81,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,915. Global Cord Blood has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $6.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21. The firm has a market cap of $457.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.34.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Global Cord Blood Company Profile (Get Rating)
Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.
