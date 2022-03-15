Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day moving average is $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Global Indemnity Group has a 1 year low of $23.97 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The company has a market cap of $381.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.24.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBLI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 29,282.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 44,510 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $853,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

About Global Indemnity Group (Get Rating)

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty, Specialty Property, Farm, Ranch, and Stable, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.