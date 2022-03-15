Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) to announce sales of $30.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.34 million. Global Medical REIT posted sales of $27.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full-year sales of $125.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $119.76 million to $132.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $133.68 million, with estimates ranging from $120.21 million to $152.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 3.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

GMRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

In other Global Medical REIT news, CEO Jeffrey Busch bought 2,000 shares of Global Medical REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GMRE remained flat at $$15.59 during mid-day trading on Friday. 7,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,945. Global Medical REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. This is a boost from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 431.60%.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

