Global Trust Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 12,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Okta by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Barton Investment Management grew its stake in Okta by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 186,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,729,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in Okta by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Okta by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 42,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,634,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on OKTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $302.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

Okta stock opened at $146.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 1.09. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.28 and a 1-year high of $287.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -4.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $718,377.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $4,043,348.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,186 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,103. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Okta (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.