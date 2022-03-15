Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $22.11

Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.11 and traded as low as C$20.22. Global Water Resources shares last traded at C$20.48, with a volume of 5,100 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.73, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$19.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.11. The firm has a market cap of C$463.85 million and a P/E ratio of 123.37.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.81%.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.