Golden Path Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GPCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Golden Path Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GPCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPCO. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Path Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Path Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Path Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Path Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Path Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Golden Path Acquisition stock opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. Golden Path Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00.

Golden Path Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Golden Path Acquisition Corporation is based in New York.

