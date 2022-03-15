Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Bought by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up about 0.6% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 138.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 18,880 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,723,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,386,000 after purchasing an additional 185,027 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $2,321,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $1,289,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 49.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $82.57 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $76.63 and a 12-month high of $95.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.23.

