Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.95

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 444025 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GRAB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. DBS Vickers lowered shares of Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.90 price target for the company. CLSA started coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Monday, February 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.76 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.40 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.89.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRAB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. 31.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grab Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

