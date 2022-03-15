Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.
GRCL opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.70 and a quick ratio of 14.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69.
GRCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Gracell Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday.
About Gracell Biotechnologies (Get Rating)
Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
