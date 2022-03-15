Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

GRCL opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.70 and a quick ratio of 14.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69.

GRCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Gracell Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,031,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,413,000 after purchasing an additional 110,725 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 87,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 17,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 258.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 62,250 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

