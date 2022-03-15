Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Short Interest Update

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the February 13th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Graham news, CEO Daniel J. Thoren acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa M. Schnorr acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $45,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Graham by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,045,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,010,000 after purchasing an additional 38,462 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Graham by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 589,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 33,072 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Graham by 16.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 246,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 34,679 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Graham by 5.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 191,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Graham by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Graham from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graham in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graham from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.18.

Shares of NYSE GHM traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.34. 99,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42. Graham has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.51). Graham had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Graham will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

