Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Trading Down 7.8%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE)’s stock price was down 7.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.56 and last traded at C$1.66. Approximately 1,186,122 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,986,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GTE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.10. The stock has a market cap of C$609.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.72.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

