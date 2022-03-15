GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT) Stake Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $229,000.

Get GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XOUT opened at $36.72 on Tuesday. GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $35.48 and a 1 year high of $46.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.81.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.