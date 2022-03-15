Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Shares of Gravity stock opened at $43.46 on Monday. Gravity has a 12 month low of $42.54 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of -0.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Gravity in the third quarter valued at about $2,808,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gravity by 51.2% in the third quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 11,989 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Gravity in the third quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gravity by 227.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,057 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Gravity in the fourth quarter valued at about $428,000. 7.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

