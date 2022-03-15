Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Grifols from €15.00 ($16.48) to €11.00 ($12.09) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grifols from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Grifols from €21.60 ($23.74) to €21.40 ($23.52) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Grifols during the fourth quarter valued at $38,959,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,914,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,502,000 after acquiring an additional 164,006 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Grifols during the fourth quarter valued at $573,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,040,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,684,000 after acquiring an additional 296,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 20,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. 13.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRFS stock opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.67. Grifols has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $19.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

