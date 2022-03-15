Grin Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 15th. Grin has a market cap of $15.26 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Grin has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,718.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,539.65 or 0.06559293 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.94 or 0.00268447 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00015229 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.70 or 0.00735301 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00065719 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.44 or 0.00468608 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006954 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.68 or 0.00360768 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.