Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.920-$0.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.33 billion-$3.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.40 billion.

Grocery Outlet stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,274. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of -0.24. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.73.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.71 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Grocery Outlet from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.40.

In other Grocery Outlet news, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 5,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $146,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $51,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,858 shares of company stock worth $1,229,187. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,220,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,483,000 after purchasing an additional 368,445 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,880,000 after purchasing an additional 196,730 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 97,940 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

