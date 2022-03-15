Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,740 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 56,664 shares.The stock last traded at $131.70 and had previously closed at $128.49.
Several research firms recently issued reports on PAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.
The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.95.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.6% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 34.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,137,000 after acquiring an additional 89,319 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.7% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.6% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 12.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile (NYSE:PAC)
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.
