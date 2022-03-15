Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,740 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 56,664 shares.The stock last traded at $131.70 and had previously closed at $128.49.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.95.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $250.17 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 31.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.6% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 34.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,137,000 after acquiring an additional 89,319 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.7% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.6% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 12.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.