GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the February 13th total of 49,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GVP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in GSE Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,036,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GSE Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in GSE Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $657,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in GSE Systems by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,364,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 129,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GVP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.60. 62,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,958. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43. GSE Systems has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $2.22. The stock has a market cap of $33.44 million, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.25.

GSE Systems, Inc engages in the provision of engineering services, staffing, and simulation software. It operates through the Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes power plant high-fidelity simulation solutions, technical engineering services for ASME programs, power plant thermal performance optimization, and interactive computer-based tutorials/simulation.

