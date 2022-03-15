GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) by 243.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.24% of GT Biopharma worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in GT Biopharma by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in GT Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in GT Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in GT Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in GT Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 15.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTBP has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of GT Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley cut their price target on GT Biopharma from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GT Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

GTBP opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. GT Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $19.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.75.

About GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

