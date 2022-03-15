Guinness Asset Management LTD Increases Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 90,300 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $14,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 20.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at about $703,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 177,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 222.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock opened at $43.92 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.58 and a 12-month high of $45.13. The stock has a market cap of $88.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENB. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.77.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

