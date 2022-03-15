Guinness Asset Management LTD Sells 3,400 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lessened its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in NetEase were worth $6,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

NTES has been the subject of several research reports. CLSA cut their price target on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.63.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $71.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.51. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.62 and a twelve month high of $120.84. The stock has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.49%.

NetEase Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.