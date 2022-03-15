Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Acquires 900 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SunPower were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 106.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 44.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 40.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. 34.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPWR stock opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. SunPower Co. has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.67.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $384.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPWR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on SunPower from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group raised shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.93.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

