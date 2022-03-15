Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Buys 1,300 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,551 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 358,482 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 87,152 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,178,031 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,157,000 after purchasing an additional 58,941 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 587,646 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after purchasing an additional 53,102 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the third quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 30.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 413,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,554,000 after acquiring an additional 96,241 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMO stock opened at $43.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $47.72. The stock has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.2673 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 164.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.73.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

