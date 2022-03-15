Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $1.40 Million Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,110 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,940,487 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,235,299,000 after purchasing an additional 602,676 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,657,953 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $921,948,000 after acquiring an additional 488,662 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 5.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,301,257 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $124,217,000 after purchasing an additional 68,614 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Solar by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,232,449 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $117,646,000 after purchasing an additional 45,019 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in First Solar during the third quarter worth about $114,838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $241,435.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $569,855 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on First Solar from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on First Solar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

Shares of FSLR opened at $71.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.48 and a 200 day moving average of $92.00. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.24 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.39.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.98 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

