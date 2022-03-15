Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Purchases 1,300 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.9% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,146,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,206,000 after buying an additional 157,128 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 131,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 179,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $43.92 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.58 and a 12-month high of $45.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Scotiabank lowered Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.77.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

