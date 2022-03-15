Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Purchases 1,300 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.9% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,146,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,206,000 after buying an additional 157,128 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 131,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 179,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $43.92 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.58 and a 12-month high of $45.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78.
Enbridge Profile (Get Rating)
Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enbridge (ENB)
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.