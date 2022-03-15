Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,763 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.9% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Visa by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $877,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Visa by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 58,972 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $200.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.29. The firm has a market cap of $383.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

A number of research analysts have commented on V shares. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,203 shares of company stock worth $5,832,225. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

