Handshake (HNS) Price Down 9.1% Over Last Week

Handshake (HNS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. In the last week, Handshake has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $75.90 million and approximately $278,112.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,175.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,601.78 or 0.06641290 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.85 or 0.00272756 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00015038 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $289.80 or 0.00739736 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00066023 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $189.93 or 0.00484821 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006946 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.39 or 0.00358355 BTC.

About Handshake

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 473,948,341 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.